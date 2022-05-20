Kuemper allowed three goals on 31 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Blues in Thursday's Game 2. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Kuemper kept the Blues off the board until the second period. He gave up one goal with the Avalanche down two men, and another came on a turnover, so it's hard to fault the 32-year-old netminder for the loss, his first in the playoffs. This was also the first game he's allowed more than two goals. Kuemper will look to get back on track in Saturday's Game 3 in St. Louis -- there's little reason to think he'll be sat after one unlucky performance.