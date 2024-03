Toews logged an assist, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Toews has earned six helpers over six contests in March. The defenseman's centering pass was converted by Mikko Rantanen late in the second period. Toews has reached the 40-point mark for the third year in a row, posting 11 goals, 29 helpers, 129 shots on net, 97 blocked shots, 59 hits and a plus-22 rating across 67 appearances.