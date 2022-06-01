Toews recorded two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 8-6 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

Toews assisted on by Nathan MacKinnon and J.T. Compher. The two-assist effort gave Toews a four-game point streak, though this was his first multi-point effort in that span. The 28-year-old is up to four goals, six helpers, 28 shots on net, 16 blocked shots, 15 hits and a plus-9 rating through 11 playoff outings. If the Western Conference Finals remain high-scoring, Toews has a good chance to contribute offense from the blue line.