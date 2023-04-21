Rodrigues notched an assist, five hits, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Kraken in Game 2.

Rodrigues set up Valeri Nichushkin on the game-tying goal in the second period. Over his last four games, Rodrigues has a goal and three assists. The 29-year-old forward was on the first line after a top-six shuffle following Tuesday's Game 1 loss, but it's unclear how long Rodrigues will be able to hold that spot over Nichushkin or Mikko Rantanen, who were on the second line Thursday.