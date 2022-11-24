Rodrigues (lower body) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Canucks, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Rodrigues went straight to the room in the first period and appeared to be favoring his leg. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game during the second period. More information on Rodrigues' status should be available before Friday's game versus the Predators.
