Coach Jared Bednar expects Rodriques (concussion) to return to the lineup Sunday versus Arizona, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Rodrigues was injured Monday and has missed the last two games as he was in concussion protocol. He has 14 goals and 33 points in 58 games this season.
