Rodrigues scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Rodrigues buried a rebound from a Nathan MacKinnon shot in the first period. This was Rodrigues' seventh straight appearance with a point (three goals, six assists) -- only a two-game absence with an upper-body injury has slowed him down lately. The 29-year-old continues to thrive in a top-six role with 10 tallies, 10 helpers, 89 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 29 contests.