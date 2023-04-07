Rodrigues registered an assist and went plus-4 in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.
Rodrigues was more of a passenger on the top line, but he was able to contribute by setting up Mikko Rantanen's goal at 2:32 of the second period. With three points over six games since returning from a concussion, Rodrigues continues to serve as a key part of the Avalanche's supporting cast. He's up to 36 points, 176 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 64 appearances.
