Rodrigues scored a goal on two shots and added five hits in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken in Game 5.

Rodrigues took a shot from the point that deflected in off of two Kraken players. That cut the deficit to one goal, but the Avalanche couldn't find an equalizer. The 29-year-old forward is up to one goal, three assists, 12 shots on net, 15 hits and a plus-4 rating through five playoff contests as he continues to contribute from a top-line role.