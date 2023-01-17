Rodrigues had a power-play assist and an even-strength helper in Monday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings. He added two shots on goal, one hit, one blocked shot and two penalty minutes over 18:32 of ice time.

Rodrigues extended his point streak to nine games with a pair of nifty apples. He first set up J.T. Compher at the goal mouth for an easy redirect, then patiently waited and delivered a perfect pass on Nathan MacKinnon's tally. The 29-year-old forward has 12 points during his streak. The return of Valeri Nichushkin from an ankle injury prompted line tweaks, and Rodrigues wound up on the top line with MacKinnon and Artturi Lehkonen.