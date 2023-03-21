Rodrigues suffered an upper-body injury versus Chicago on Monday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Rodrigues had found himself playing in a first-line role of late in addition to featuring with the No. 2 power-play unit. In his last 10 contests, the 29-year-old natural center managed three goals, three assists and 22 shots. If Rodrigues does miss any time, Valeri Nichushkin could be in line to step into a first-line role.
