Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Assists in three straight games
Landeskog collected an assist, six shots and seven hits in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win against the Flames in Game 4.
Landeskog has exactly one helper in each of the last three games, adding 14 hits and 16 shots in that span. The Swedish winger has produced across categories in the series and will likely be a smart DFS play for Friday's Game 5.
