Landeskog (leg) returned to Wednesday's Game 6 versus the Stars in the third period, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Landeskog didn't join the Avalanche's bench to start the third period, but he was able to return later. It seems like his injury isn't too severe -- the captain should be able to resume his top-six duties.
More News
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Suffers apparent leg injury•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Snags assist in win•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Lights lamp Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Manages power-play helper•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: One of each Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Collects two more apples•