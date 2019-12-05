Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Game-time call

Landeskog (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with Montreal, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Landeskog has a real shot of returning to action Thursday following a 16-game absence, but his status likely won't be confirmed until the Avalanche take the ice for pregame warmups, so his fantasy owners should plan accordingly. The 27-year-old Swede notched three goals and seven points through the first 11 games of the season before missing time due to injury.