Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Part in all four goals
Landeskog scored two goals and two assists in Tuesday's loss to the Oilers.
Both of Landeskog's goals came when the game was out of hand and the Avalanche pulled their goalie. The 24-year-old has now recorded a point in five straight games and has 19 goals and 19 assists in 31 outings.
More News
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Beast mode continues•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Two points in one-sided affair•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Scores, assists against Anaheim•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Scores three points against Sens•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Stays red hot in win over Canes•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Scores natural hat trick in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...