Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Part in all four goals

Landeskog scored two goals and two assists in Tuesday's loss to the Oilers.

Both of Landeskog's goals came when the game was out of hand and the Avalanche pulled their goalie. The 24-year-old has now recorded a point in five straight games and has 19 goals and 19 assists in 31 outings.

More News
Our Latest Stories