Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Possible for upcoming road trip

Landeskog (lower body) may be available for the Avalanche's upcoming three-game road trip, AJ Haefele of DNVR reports.

The Avalanche begin an east coast swing Wednesday in Toronto before playing Thursday in Montreal and Saturday in Boston. While it's unclear exactly when Landeskog will return to the lineup, it's a positive sign the 27-year-old will soon be ready for game action. He's missed 15 contests already.