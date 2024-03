Kiviranta (illness) will not be in the lineup against the Rangers on Thursday, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.

Kiviranta will have to wait at least one more game before getting a shot at his 10th point of the season. In fact, with just three more tallies, the 28-year-old winger could top the personal best he set back in 2020-21 (11). Even once cleared to play, Kiviranta is far from a lock for the starting XI and may have to watch from the press box periodically.