Annunen allowed two goals on 27 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Canadiens.

Fresh off signing a two-year extension with the Avs, Annunen turned in a solid performance Tuesday, holding the Canadiens to just a pair of first-period goals. However, Colorado could only muster a single goal of support on the other end, sticking Annunen with his first loss in over a month -- he'd gone 4-0-0 with a .959 save percentage in his previous four starts. The 24-year-old Annunen has been sharp behind Alexandar Georgiev this season -- he's now 5-3-1 with a .926 save percentage and 2.34 GAA on the campaign.