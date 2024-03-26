Annunen signed a two-year contract extension with Colorado on Tuesday.

Annunen has performed well as Alexandar Georgiev's backup this season. The 24-year-old Annunen has a 5-2-1 record with a 2.38 GAA and a .926 save percentage over eight NHL outings in 2023-24. His new contract is a one-way agreement, which suggests he could occupy the No. 2 role next campaign. Annunen will start Tuesday's home matchup against the Canadiens.