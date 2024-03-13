Annunen allowed two goals on 27 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Flames.

Annunen won his third straight game, with his last two victories having been shutouts. The 24-year-old gave up both goals in a span of 3:22 in the first period before the Avalanche took over in the second. Annunen is up to 4-2-1 with a 2.29 GAA and a .929 save percentage over seven starts this season. Alexandar Georgiev will start Wednesday in Vancouver and figures to see a majority of the playing time down the stretch as the Avalanche jockey for positioning in the Central Division.