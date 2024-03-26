Annunen is slated to start versus the Canadiens at home Tuesday, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.

Annunen has been outstanding in the month of March, stringing together three straight wins while posting an impressive 1.67 GAA and .948 save percentage. He'll try to extend his personal winning streak to five games in a favorable home matchup with a Montreal team that's 13-15-8 on the road this year.