Annunen will guard the road net against the Blues Tuesday, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Annunen allowed two goals on 27 shots in his last start on Tuesday in a 6-2 win over the Flames. The 24-year-old has been excellent in seven games he's played with the big club, recording a .929 save percentage and a 7-4-2 record. He will have a tough test on the road against the Blues who are 21-11-1 at home this season.