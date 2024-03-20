Annunen stopped 30 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 victory over St. Louis.

After allowing a pair of goals in the second period, Annunen shut the door on the Blues in the third en route to his fourth consecutive win -- the 24-year-old netminder has allowed just five goals on 121 shots in that span. Annunen improves to 5-2-1 on the year with a .926 save percentage and 2.38 GAA as he continues to see more playing time behind Alexandar Georgiev in Colorado.