Barberio was a healthy scratch in the Avalanche's 5-3 season opening victory against the Flames on Thursday.

The 29-year-old was a victim of Colorado's blue line depth last season, and he likely will be again in 2019-20. Barberio posted one goal and a minus-6 rating in just 12 games last season, his fewest since playing two contests during his first NHL season. It will take an injury for Barberio to receive regular NHL playing time.