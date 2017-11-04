Avalanche's Matt Duchene: Deal to Sens falls apart
Duchene was almost dealt to the Senators in a three-team trade that fell through Friday, theScore.com reports. Ottawa center Kyle Turris was expected to go to Nashville and several draft picks and prospects were also believed to have been included in the rumored blockbuster.
Duchene has been on the trade block since last season, but the 26-year-old center's play hasn't helped his value in the market, and Colorado clearly isn't interested in moving him at a discount. With three goals and eight points through 12 games this season, the third overall selection from the 2009 draft is off to a decent start this year, and there is no doubting Duchene's upside. However, fitting his $6 million salary under the cap has likely complicated negotiations.
