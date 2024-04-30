Duchene recorded a power-play assist, three shots on goal and four blocked shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 4.

The helper was Duchene's first point in four playoff outings. The center has added seven shots on net over the last two games, showing more promise flanked by Jamie Benn and Logan Stankoven following the Stars' lineup shuffle for Game 3. Duchene had 65 points, 172 shots on net and a plus-15 rating over 80 regular-season appearances, so getting his offense going could help the Stars build on their momentum late in this first-round series versus Vegas.