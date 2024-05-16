Duchene logged an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche in Game 5.

Duchene has managed three helpers over five games in the second round, but his goal drought is up to seven contests. The 33-year-old center got the bump up to the top line, replacing Roope Hintz (upper body) in that spot as head coach Pete DeBoer elected to keep Wyatt Johnston alongside Jamie Benn. Duchene has a modest five points with 14 shots on net, 14 hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 12 playoff outings.