Duchene notched an assist, three hits and two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 3.

Duchene has gone five games without a goal. Through 10 playoff contests, he has one tally, three assists, 13 shots on net, 11 hits, eight blocked shots and a plus-1 rating. With Tyler Seguin scoring twice and looking a bit more like himself, it's possible Duchene's offense could soon follow if he's able to regain chemistry with his linemate.