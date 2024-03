Duchene found the back of the net and added two helpers in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Duchene scored an empty-net goal with 1:30 left in the game to seal the win for the Stars. He also added two assists, three shots on net, a blocked shot and a plus-3 rating in 15:43 of ice time. The 33-year old center had not produced a mutli-point game since Feb. 17. With only six points in the month of March, it is hard to start Duchene as fantasy managers head into the playoffs.