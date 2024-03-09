Duchene posted a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Duchene entered Friday with just one goal over his last eight games. The 33-year-old has slumped without Tyler Seguin (lower body) in the lineup, as the Stars have relied on their first and third lines more than the second line Duchene centers. Despite the slump, Duchene has a still-impressive 57 points (14 on the power play), 135 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating through 63 appearances this season.