Duchene notched a power-play assist and five shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Duchene set up a Wyatt Johnston tally in the third period. The helper was Duchene's second in as many games, perhaps a sign that he's emerging from the slump that limited him to one goal over eight contests. The 33-year-old center has 58 points, 140 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating over 64 appearances in a second-line role this season.