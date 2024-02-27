Duchene scored a power-play goal in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Duchene had gone three games without a point entering Monday, his longest drought since late December. The goal was the 33-year-old's 800th career point, a mark he achieved in his 1,034th game. This season has been a resurgent one for Duchene, who is up to 23 tallies, 56 points, 120 shots on net and a plus-16 rating through 58 appearances. He's virtually mirroring his scoring production from last year with a quarter of the campaign to go, though it'll be interesting to see how Duchene adapts while Tyler Seguin (lower body) is out.