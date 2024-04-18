Duchene notched an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout win over the Blues.

Duchene's offense faltered over the final quarter of the campaign, as he managed nine points across the final 20 contests. The 33-year-old had been consistent earlier in the year, but he clearly felt the impact of Tyler Seguin missing time with a lower-body injury. Duchene concludes the regular season with 25 goals, 65 points, 172 shots on net, 48 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating over 80 appearances in a second-line role.