Rantanen scored an empty-net goal on eight shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Oilers in Game 3.

Rantanen secured the Avalanche's lead with 30 seconds left in the third period. The 25-year-old has been his usual self in the Western Conference Finals, picking up three goals, two assists and 15 shots in his last three games. In the postseason, he's earned four tallies, 12 helpers, 39 shots, 26 hits and a plus-4 rating in 13 contests overall.