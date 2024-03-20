Rantanen scored three goals in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Blues.

Rantanen opened the scoring in the first period and added a power-play marker in the second before capping the hat trick with the game-winner in the third, beating Jordan Binnington from the slot off a Blues' turnover. It was certainly an impressive rebound effort from Rantanen after he saw an 11-game point streak end versus Edmonton on Saturday -- the 27-year-old winger now has eight goals and 23 points in his last 12 contests. He's up to 93 points (37 goals, 56 assists) through 69 games this year as he looks to top the 100-point mark for the second straight campaign.