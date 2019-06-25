Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Issued qualifying offer

Rantanen received a qualifying offer from the Avalanche on Tuesday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reported.

As expected, Colorado qualified its most important RFA in Rantanen and should eventually come to an agreement with the dynamic winger on a long-term deal. Having amassed a total of 171 points over the past two seasons, making less than a million dollars in base salary along the way, the 22-year-old star has earned a substantial raise on his next contract.