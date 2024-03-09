Rantanen had a power-play assist, six shots on net, two hits and four penalty minutes in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over Minnesota.

Rantanen picked up the primary helper on Valeri Nichushkin's overtime winner. The assist extended Rantanen's point streak to nine games, during which he has 14 points including at least one assist in all nine games. The 27-year-old forward has 53 helpers and is closing in on his career-high 56 assists, which he achieved in 2021-22 and 2018-19.