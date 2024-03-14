Rantanen scored a goal on five shots and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Rantanen sparked the Avalanche's comeback by getting them on the board late in the second period. He also helped out on Nathan MacKinnon's third-period marker. During his 11-game point streak, Rantanen has five goals and 15 assists, including six power-play points. The 27-year-old winger is up to 34 goals, 90 points (37 on the power play), 225 shots on net and a plus-13 rating through 67 outings overall.