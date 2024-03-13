Rantanen scored twice, dished two assists and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Flames.
Rantanen opened and closed the scoring Tuesday, and he also assisted on goals by linemates Valeri Nichushkin and Nathan MacKinnon. This was Rantanen's second four-point game in his last three outings, and he's riding a 10-game, 18-point streak. The winger is up to 33 goals, 88 points, 220 shots on net and a plus-14 rating through 66 contests overall while playing primarily on the top line.
