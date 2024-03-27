Rantanen had an assist, one shot on net and one block in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Canadiens.
Rantanen redirected a pass from Devon Toews to Nathan MacKinnon for Colorado's lone goal just 43 seconds into the game. After having his 14-game point streak halted in Sunday's improbable comeback win over the Penguins, Rantanen hopes to begin a new one. He's up to 97 points through 72 games and is threatening last season's career-high 105 points.
