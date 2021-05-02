Rantanen collected a goal and an assist with six shots in a 4-3 win over San Jose on Saturday.

Rantanen assisted on a second-period Nathan MacKinnon goal and potted one of his own late in the third period for his fourth consecutive multi-point game. The 24-year-old Rantanen is riding an eight-game point streak, having amassed seven goals and seven assists in that time. He's also piled up 35 shots on goal during his streak. Rantanen tops Colorado with 28 goals this season and has 57 points in 45 games.