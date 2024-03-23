Rantanen scored twice on three shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Friday's 6-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Rantanen's second goal came on the power play. The winger has five multi-point efforts over his last seven appearances, racking up eight goals, nine helpers and seven power-play points in that span. Rantanen is up to 39 tallies, 96 points, 236 shots on net, 48 PIM and a plus-16 rating through 70 appearances. He needs nine points to match last year's total, though his career high of 55 goals is probably safe.