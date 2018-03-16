Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Adds three more points

MacKinnon scored twice and added an assist during Thursday's 4-1 win over St. Louis.

MacKinnon now sports a 10-game point streak consisting of 10 goals and 10 assists, as he continues to strengthen his Hart Trophy case. He's largely responsible for Colorado's position in the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference, and his 4.2 points per 60 minutes pace all NHL regulars. Additionally, despite missing eight games, MacKinnon is still just six points shy of Nikita Kucherov in the Art Ross race.