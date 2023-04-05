MacKinnon scored two goals on seven shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sharks.
MacKinnon set up the Avalanche's second goal, scored their third and then won the game 3:13 into overtime on a breakaway. The 27-year-old's three-point effort gave him 100 in a season for the first time. He's earned 14 tallies and 15 assists over 18 outings since the start of March. He's up to 36 goals, 64 assists, 336 shots and a plus-26 rating in 65 appearances overall.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Scores twice Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: One of each in Monday's win•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Provides three points vs. Arizona•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Records 90th point of season•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: On nine-game point streak•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Three-point effort against Wings•