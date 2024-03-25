MacKinnon logged a goal, two assists, six shots on net and one hit in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over Pittsburgh.

Colorado's comeback from a 4-0 deficit began with the support cast and was finished by its stars. MacKinnon had a goal and an assist in the third period, helping to set up OT, then had a hand in Jonathan Drouin's winner 54 seconds into the extra period. The three-point night for MacKinnon upped his season total to 122 points, passing Joe Sakic (120) for points scored in a season by a member of the Avalanche. Next up is the franchise record of 139 set by Peter Stastny as a member of the Quebec Nordiques in the 1981-82 season.