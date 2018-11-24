Grubauer steered away 37 of 38 shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes.

Grubauer faced little pressure in this outing as the Avalanche were out to a three-goal lead within the first 10 minutes of the game.Regardless, the 26-year-old was fantastic to secure his fifth win of the season. It was only the second time in eight games that Grubauer yielded less than three goals, so he still doesn't appear to be a dependable fantasy option.