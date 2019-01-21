Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Gets starting nod Monday
Varlamov will tend the twine at home for Monday's clash with Nashville, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Varlamov is coming off a 30-save victory over the Kings, but will face a significantly tougher challenge from the Predators, who are scoring 3.08 goals per game. In 26 career matchups with Nashville, the Russian netminder is 12-12-2 with a disappointing .898 save percentage -- though he walked away with a win last time these two clubs square off, as he made 36 of 38 saves.
