Nichushkin (lower body) will play Friday against Edmonton, per the NHL's media site.
Nichushkin is set to return from a four-game absence. The 29-year-old winger tallied eight points in eight games after returning from the Player Assistance Program. On the year, he has 26 goals and 50 points through 48 appearances.
