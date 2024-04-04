Nichushkin (lower body) will not play Thursday against Minnesota but it's possible he will play Friday against Edmonton, per Corey Masisak.

Nichushkin has missed the past three games because of injury, he's played 48 games this season and has recorded 26 goals and 24 assists. The 29-year-old will likely be slotted into the first or second line when he returns to action. He will look to produce on the power play for the Avalanche in his return where he has 15 of his 26 goals.