Nichushkin scored three times on five shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Jets.

Nichushkin deposited two power-play goals in the second period to give the Avalanche a 4-1 lead going into the third period. He added an empty-net goal late in the third frame for the hatrick and his sixth goal of the playoffs. The 29-year-old winger added two hits, three blocked shots, five shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 22:28 of ice time. Including the regular season, Nichushkin is on a six-game point streak, scoring eight goals and one assist over that span.